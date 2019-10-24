13-year-old accused of killing teen while playing with gun in Paterson, New Jersey

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 13-year-old is accused of killing a teenaged boy while playing with a gun in New Jersey.Police said the body of the victim, an eighth-grader at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. School No. 6, was found near 133 Harrison Street in Paterson around 3:45 p.m. on October 6.An autopsy showed that the 13-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was deemed a homicide.An investigation revealed that the victim and the 13-year-old suspect were playing with a handgun when it accidentally discharged and struck the boy in the back of the head.The suspect was arrested Thursday and charged with acts of delinquency relating to the death.The charges of delinquency, if committed by an adult, would constitute the crimes of first-degree aggravated manslaughter and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Passaic Police Department Detective Bureau at 973-365-3939.----------