13-year-old accused of killing teen while playing with gun in Paterson, New Jersey

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 13-year-old is accused of killing a teenaged boy while playing with a gun in New Jersey.

Police said the body of the victim, an eighth-grader at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. School No. 6, was found near 133 Harrison Street in Paterson around 3:45 p.m. on October 6.

An autopsy showed that the 13-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was deemed a homicide.

An investigation revealed that the victim and the 13-year-old suspect were playing with a handgun when it accidentally discharged and struck the boy in the back of the head.

The suspect was arrested Thursday and charged with acts of delinquency relating to the death.

The charges of delinquency, if committed by an adult, would constitute the crimes of first-degree aggravated manslaughter and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Passaic Police Department Detective Bureau at 973-365-3939.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
patersonpassaic countyteen killedguns
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD: Officer shot in NYC was struck by suspect's bullet
Video: Man randomly pushes woman into subway car in NYC
Police believe missing mom was dismembered with chainsaw
Teen says Uber driver terrorized her for an hour on LI
37-year-old man fatally stabbed in Bronx deli
Hudson Yards previews 'Edge,' 100-story outdoor sky deck
'Lock it or lose it': Car thefts, break-ins up on Long Island
Show More
Woman found fatally shot in head on Staten Island
Teens nearly crushed by tree that crashed into their home
Teen arrested in shooting that prompted school lockdown in NJ
NYC's first Wegmans supermarket opens this weekend
Bronx ADA accused of drunk driving, crashing into parked cars
More TOP STORIES News