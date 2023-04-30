WATCH LIVE

4 injured, including 3 firefighters in fire at Borough Park synagogue

Sunday, April 30, 2023 12:18PM
4 injured, including 3 firefighters in fire at Brooklyn synagogue
Officials say the fire happened on 56th Street in Borough Park just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Four people were injured, including three firefighters, after flames broke out at a synagogue in Brooklyn.

The FDNY says firefighters found the flames on the first floor of the three-story building.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries, officials said. A fourth person was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.

Officials have not confirmed what started this fire.

