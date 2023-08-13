Severe weather causes power outages across Tri-State area

TRI-STATE (WABC) -- Many Tri-State residents are waking up Sunday feeling the impacts of Saturday night's severe thunderstorms.
In Ozone Park, Queens, a massive tree fell across Woodhaven Boulevard. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported, but police had to reroute traffic from that area.
Back in Manhattan, Lionel Richie was forced to postpone his MSG concert with Earth, Wind and Fire. The singer said his plane couldn't land in New York or any surrounding area.
His show will be rescheduled for Monday, August 14.
Thousands of people across the Tri-State are experiencing power outages as of Sunday morning.
Areas affected by outages include:
NEW JERSEY
Somerset County
Customers affected: 1,664
Union County
Customers affected: 1,142
Morris County
Customers affected: 1, 225
Essex County
Customers affected: 1,577
Dutchess County
Customers affected: 3,561
Orange County
Customers affected: 20
Rockland County
Customers affected: 34
Ultster County
Customers affected: 1,505
NYC
Queens
Customers affected: 384
LONG ISLAND
Nassau County:
Customers affected: 3,397
Suffolk County:
Customers affected: 7,877
