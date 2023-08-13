Severe weather causes power outages across Tri-State area

At least 11 areas across the Tri-State are facing power outages after Saturday night's thunderstorms.

TRI-STATE (WABC) -- Many Tri-State residents are waking up Sunday feeling the impacts of Saturday night's severe thunderstorms.

In Ozone Park, Queens, a massive tree fell across Woodhaven Boulevard. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported, but police had to reroute traffic from that area.

Back in Manhattan, Lionel Richie was forced to postpone his MSG concert with Earth, Wind and Fire. The singer said his plane couldn't land in New York or any surrounding area.

His show will be rescheduled for Monday, August 14.

Thousands of people across the Tri-State are experiencing power outages as of Sunday morning.

Areas affected by outages include:

NEW JERSEY

Somerset County

Customers affected: 1,664

Union County

Customers affected: 1,142

Morris County

Customers affected: 1, 225

Essex County

Customers affected: 1,577

Dutchess County

Customers affected: 3,561

Orange County

Customers affected: 20

Rockland County

Customers affected: 34

Ultster County

Customers affected: 1,505

NYC

Queens

Customers affected: 384

LONG ISLAND

Nassau County:

Customers affected: 3,397

Suffolk County:

Customers affected: 7,877

