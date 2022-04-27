14-year-old girl one of two victims in apparent drive-by shooting in Queens

A car passing near 54-50 188th Street in Fresh Meadows, Queens was seen firing several shots, according to a preliminary investigation.
That's when a 14-year-old girl and another pedestrian were struck by bullets.
The girl was shot in the neck and taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center and is expected to survive.
The other person was struck in the leg and taken to Booth Memorial in stable condition.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
