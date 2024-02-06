What you need to know about cancer screenings

Dr. Darien Sutton joins the Mornings @ 10 team to talk about the impacts of stomach cancer and how to spot it. Also, why staying on schedule with cancer screenings is so important.Dr. Darien Sutton joins the Mornings @ 10 team to talk about the impacts of stomach cancer and how to spot it.
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Dr. Darien Sutton joins the Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10 team to talk about the impacts of stomach cancer and how to spot it. Also, why staying on schedule with cancer screenings is so important.