Tuesday, February 6, 2024 3:42PM
What you need to know about cancer screenings
Dr. Darien Sutton joins the Mornings @ 10 team to talk about the impacts of stomach cancer and how to spot it. Also, why staying on schedule with cancer screenings is so important.Dr. Darien Sutton joins the Mornings @ 10 team to talk about the impacts of stomach cancer and how to spot it.
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Dr. Darien Sutton joins the Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10 team to talk about the impacts of stomach cancer and how to spot it. Also, why staying on schedule with cancer screenings is so important.

