15-year-old boy slashed in the face in unprovoked attack in Brooklyn

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A 15-year-old boy was slashed in the face in an unprovoked attack in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at Jay and Willoughby streets in Downtown Brooklyn

Authorities say the teen was approached by a group of 10-15 teenagers wearing ski masks.

Nothing was stolen and there was no prior dispute.

He was taken to the Brooklyn Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

