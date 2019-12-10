Double stabbing leaves 15-year-old dead, 11-year-old injured in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating a double stabbing that left a 15-year-old dead and an 11-year-old wounded in Newark.

The incident was reported around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning at an apartment building near Highland and Park avenues.

The 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and the 11-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said the preliminary investigation reveals there is no threat to the public.

No arrests have been made and the motive remains unknown.

Few other details were released and the investigation is ongoing.

