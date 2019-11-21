15-year-old stabbed multiple times while on Bronx subway platform

WESTCHESTER SQUARE, Bronx (WABC) -- A 15-year-old was stabbed numerous times during a dispute with a group of men on a Bronx subway platform Thursday morning.

Authorities say the victim was on his way to school when he was stabbed on the southbound 6 train platform at the Westchester Square/East Tremont Avenue station around 11 a.m.

He was stabbed in the shoulder and taken to Jacobi Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury

Police say a group of seven to eight males, all approximately 18 to 20 years old, fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

The nature of the stabbing is unknown.

