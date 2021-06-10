16-year-old bicyclist struck in NYC hit and run dies, driver sought

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10707242" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The attack happened earlier this week as the woman was walking to her Corona home.

QUEENS, New York City (WABC) -- A 16-year-old bicyclist who was struck by a hit and run vehicle in Queens Friday has died, and authorities are searching for the driver who fled the scene.It happened on College Point Boulevard near 18th Avenue around 9:30 p.m., where authorities say a 2019 Toyota Camry crossed a double yellow line to pass another vehicle.He struck the victim, Darwin Durazno, head on, before turning onto 15th Avenue without stopping.Durazno was found in the roadway with severe head trauma, and EMS rushed him to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi.He succumbed to his injuries on Monday, June 7.The Toyota, a rental car, has since been recovered, but the driver has not been located.There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------