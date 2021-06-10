16-year-old bicyclist struck in NYC hit and run dies, driver sought

It happened on College Point Boulevard near 18th Avenue around 9:30 p.m., where authorities say a 2019 Toyota Camry crossed a double yellow line to pass another vehicle.
He struck the victim, Darwin Durazno, head on, before turning onto 15th Avenue without stopping.
RELATED | Suspect arrested, charged after punching 75-year-old Asian woman in face in Queens
Durazno was found in the roadway with severe head trauma, and EMS rushed him to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi.
He succumbed to his injuries on Monday, June 7.
The Toyota, a rental car, has since been recovered, but the driver has not been located.
There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
ALSO READ | How pandemic restrictions gave Kaylee Harris the chance to explore her gender identity
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip