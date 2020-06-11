16-year-old boy badly beaten by NYPD during protest, family says

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating an allegation of abuse by the NYPD involving a teenage boy.

Disturbing pictures show 16-year old Jahmel Leach after family members say he was tasered and badly beaten by officers.

Police say he was setting fires during a protest in the Bronx on June 1 when he was taken into custody.

Leach's mother says the allegations are not true. The family released pictures showing the boy in a hospital bed with facial wounds.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is now involved in the case, tweeting "I've spoken to Jahmel's family and I'm really troubled by what they told me. We're going to get them answers. The NYPD has launched an investigation into what happened."



Leach's family plans to discuss the matter at a news conference on Thursday.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxnypdpolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man brought explosives into Long Island hospital: Police
Police search for suspect who shot at NYPD vehicle
AccuWeather: Thunderstorm threat Thursday
NJ man pleads for kidney transplant after donor changes mind
Bodies found are 2 Idaho kids missing since September, relatives say
NJ barbershop owner creating buzz over haircutting strategy
Coronavirus Updates: NYC urges testing, social distancing; LI reaches Phase 2
Show More
Black people 5x more likely to be arrested in Tri-State
Buffalo adopts policing changes after 75-year-old protester shoved
7 on your Side Investigates the 'forgotten' pandemic group
NY Philharmonic cancels all shows until 2021 due to COVID-19
Jersey City to declare May 25 as 'Black Lives Matter Day'
More TOP STORIES News