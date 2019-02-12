18 injured when bus overturns on New Jerssey Turnpike in Woodbridge

Eyewitness News
WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) --
Eighteen passengers were injured when a bus overturned Tuesday on the New Jersey Turnpike.

The accident happened at about 4:20 p.m. The bus ended up on its side on the Turnpike northbound at Exit 11 in Woodbridge Township.

There were 18 passengers on board at the time and officials say they all suffered minor injuries. They were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The bus involved in the incident was an Alliance Transport bus based out of New Brunswick, New Jersey.

