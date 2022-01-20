18-year-old killed by stray bullet in Paterson, New Jersey

PATERSON, N.J. (WABC) -- An 18-year-old was struck by a stray bullet and later died at the hospital in New Jersey Wednesday.Authorities said police officers were called to Godwin Avenue in Paterson around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.Responding officers found 18-year-old Robert Cuadra lying on the sidewalk in front of that address with an apparent gunshot wound.He was taken to Saint Joseph's University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.Paterson Public Schools Commissioner of Education Emanuel Capers said on Facebook said Cuadra was bringing groceries into his home when he was struck.Capers said Cuadra had just received a full college scholarship.Mayor Andre Sayegh said he spoke with the teen's mother.----------