18-year-old killed by stray bullet in Paterson, New Jersey

Authorities said police officers were called to Godwin Avenue in Paterson around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
Responding officers found 18-year-old Robert Cuadra lying on the sidewalk in front of that address with an apparent gunshot wound.
He was taken to Saint Joseph's University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Paterson Public Schools Commissioner of Education Emanuel Capers said on Facebook said Cuadra was bringing groceries into his home when he was struck.
Capers said Cuadra had just received a full college scholarship.
Mayor Andre Sayegh said he spoke with the teen's mother.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip