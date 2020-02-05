19-year-old shot in head, killed near bodega in Brooklyn

(Photo/Shutterstock)

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 19-year-old was shot and killed near a bodega in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported near Elton Street and New Lots Avenue just before 7 p.m.

Police say the victim was shot once in the head and taken to Brookdale Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

It is not yet known what led to the shooting, but police are searching for a man last seen wearing a blue coat with fur on the hood and blue jeans.

It is believed the gunman is in his 20s.

Few other details were released.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east new yorkbrooklynnew york cityfatal shootingnypdteen shot
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Results come back negative for 1st possible case of coronavirus in NYC
Macy's to close 125 stores, launch new store format
1 dead, several injured in house fire in Queens
At least 10 House Dems say they'll skip State of the Union
Man snatches coat out of 88-year-old woman's arms in NYC
'Live's After Oscar Show' returns for a 9th year
Buttigieg, Sanders in lead after 1st round of Iowa caucuses data released
Show More
NYC starts year with spike in shootings, major crimes
FICO credit scoring changes: What to do now
Man stabbed in chest while leaving Brooklyn bodega
5.0 magnitude earthquake hits southern Puerto Rico
New Jersey police K-9 finds child missing more than 10 hours
More TOP STORIES News