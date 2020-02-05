19-year-old shot in head, killed near bodega in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 19-year-old was shot and killed near a bodega in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.The shooting was reported near Elton Street and New Lots Avenue just before 7 p.m.Police say the victim was shot once in the head and taken to Brookdale Hospital where they were pronounced dead.It is not yet known what led to the shooting, but police are searching for a man last seen wearing a blue coat with fur on the hood and blue jeans.It is believed the gunman is in his 20s.Few other details were released.----------