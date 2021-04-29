2-alarm fire tears through home in Brooklyn

FDNY battles house fire in Brooklyn

CITY LINE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A second alarm fire burned through a home in Brooklyn early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out inside the home on Crescent Street just before 5:30 a.m.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed heavy smoke coming from structure and multiple FDNY units on the scene.

Firefighters worked to keep the flames from spreading to an adjacent home.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

