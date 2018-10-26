2 arrested after Brooklyn nurse found dead in closet in July

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police have arrested two people in connection to the murder of a Brooklyn nurse found dead inside her bedroom closet this summer.

Kyinar Thein, 58, was found wrapped in a sheet and stuffed in her closet in her Prospect Lefferts Gardens apartment in July.

Authorities said Thursday 23-year-old Annika Cansino and 21-year-old Alexander Alberda were arrested on charges of murder and kidnapping.

At the time of her death, neighbors said Thein was a nurse at SUNY Downstate Medical Center.

