Police have arrested two people in connection to the murder of a Brooklyn nurse found dead inside her bedroom closet this summer.Kyinar Thein, 58, was found wrapped in a sheet and stuffed in her closet in her Prospect Lefferts Gardens apartment in July.Authorities said Thursday 23-year-old Annika Cansino and 21-year-old Alexander Alberda were arrested on charges of murder and kidnapping.At the time of her death, neighbors said Thein was a nurse at SUNY Downstate Medical Center.----------