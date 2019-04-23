2 arrested after fleeing Rockland County hit and run crashes

CENTRAL NYACK, Rockland County (WABC) -- Two suspects are in custody after police in Rockland County say they fled a pair of hit and run crashes Tuesday morning.The situation unfolded just before 8 a.m. on Route 59 in front of the Palisades Mall in Central Nyack.Authorities say the suspect vehicle was involved in an accident while leaving a gas station and then fled the scene when a nearby police officer activated his lights and siren.The driver fled down Route 59 for about a mile before getting into a rollover crash. The two occupants then fled on foot.One suspect, believed to be the driver, was found in the underground parking garage of the Palisades Mall with a head wound.It is not known if the injury was from the accident or from a fall inside the parking structure.The man, 32-year-old Brandon Ware, was removed from the scene to Westchester Medical Center.The second suspect, 61-year-old Will Hochadel, was subsequently found hiding in a wooded area behind the Paramedic Services building, police said.Ware was charged with DWI. It is unclear if Hochadel will face charges.No injuries were reported in either of the hit-and-run crashes.----------