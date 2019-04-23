2 arrested after fleeing Rockland County hit and run crashes

CENTRAL NYACK, Rockland County (WABC) -- Two suspects are in custody after police in Rockland County say they fled a pair of hit and run crashes Tuesday morning.
The situation unfolded just before 8 a.m. on Route 59 in front of the Palisades Mall in Central Nyack.
Authorities say the suspect vehicle was involved in an accident while leaving a gas station and then fled the scene when a nearby police officer activated his lights and siren.
The driver fled down Route 59 for about a mile before getting into a rollover crash. The two occupants then fled on foot.
One suspect, believed to be the driver, was found in the underground parking garage of the Palisades Mall with a head wound.
It is not known if the injury was from the accident or from a fall inside the parking structure.
The man, 32-year-old Brandon Ware, was removed from the scene to Westchester Medical Center.
The second suspect, 61-year-old Will Hochadel, was subsequently found hiding in a wooded area behind the Paramedic Services building, police said.
Ware was charged with DWI. It is unclear if Hochadel will face charges.
No injuries were reported in either of the hit-and-run crashes.
