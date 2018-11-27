2 dead after car slams into light pole, tree in New Jersey

The crash left debris and trees scattered on the road.

GLEN RIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) --
A double fatal crash involving at least one car scattered auto parts and took down trees in New Jersey late Monday.

At least one vehicle crashed on Bloomfield Avenue between High Street and Hillside Avenue in Glen Ridge just after 10:30 p.m.

The car hit a light pole and a tree, and both the driver and passenger were killed.

Neither victim has been identified.

The wreck took down trees and the light pole, prompting Bloomfield Avenue to be closed all night.

There was so much debris that officials were investigating if a second car was involved.

There is no word on any other injuries at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

