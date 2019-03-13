2 dead in head-on collision involving van and car in Ringwood

Authorities say a car occupied by two males hit a guardrail, then lost control and crossed into the opposite lane, striking a van.

RINGWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people are dead after a head-on crash in New Jersey Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened at about 3:15 p.m. on Greenwood Lake Turnpike north of Skyline Drive in Ringwood.

Authorities say a Toyota Celica occupied by two males hit a guardrail, then lost control and crossed into the opposite lane, striking a Chevy van.

Both people in the Celica were pronounced dead at the scene. The van driver was hospitalized with minor injuries. There were no passengers in the van.

Greenwood Lake Turnpike is closed between Skyline Drive and Skylands Road as police investigate the accident.

