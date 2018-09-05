2 dead in Monroe house fire, neighbors report hearing explosions

Shirleen Allicot has details on the blaze that destroyed a home.

MONROE, New York (WABC) --
Two people died in a fast-moving fire in Orange County overnight Wednesday, after neighbors reported hearing two loud explosions around the same time the fire erupted.

The blaze broke out at 3:15 a.m. in the unit block of Elm Road in Monroe, and cell phone video from an eyewitness showed the home fully engulfed in flames.

After the fire was extinguished, state police say two people were found dead in the home.

Their names have not been released, pending family notification.

Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.

Related Topics:
house firefiredeadly firefatal fireMonroeOrange County
