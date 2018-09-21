2 dead, third wounded in Queens shooting

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --Two people are dead another wounded following a shooting inside a home in the Astoria section of Queens on Friday morning.
The shots were reported inside the home on 77th Street just before 7 a.m.
Police encountered a person in the home who refused to come out. He was taken into custody soon after.
Inside the home, police found a man and woman fatally shot.
A third person, a man, was also shot and taken to the hospital.
Detectives are now attempting to sort out what initially appears to be a domestic violence-related crime.
