2 dead, third wounded in Queens shooting

Two people are dead another wounded following a shooting inside a home in the Astoria section of Queens on Friday morning.The shots were reported inside the home on 77th Street just before 7 a.m.Police encountered a person in the home who refused to come out. He was taken into custody soon after.Inside the home, police found a man and woman fatally shot.A third person, a man, was also shot and taken to the hospital.Detectives are now attempting to sort out what initially appears to be a domestic violence-related crime.