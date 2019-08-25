2 firefighters injured responding to fire in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Rockland County (WABC) -- Two firefighters were injured when they responded to a fast-moving fire in Rockland County Saturday night.Officials say the flames broke out around 9:45 p.m. on Heitman Drive in Spring Valley.More than half a dozen fire departments responded to the blaze.No residents were injured. The injured firefighters were treated for heat exhausion.Firefighters say they rescued three cats and returned them to their owners.----------