2 firefighters injured responding to fire in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Rockland County (WABC) -- Two firefighters were injured when they responded to a fast-moving fire in Rockland County Saturday night.
Officials say the flames broke out around 9:45 p.m. on Heitman Drive in Spring Valley.
More than half a dozen fire departments responded to the blaze.
No residents were injured. The injured firefighters were treated for heat exhausion.
Firefighters say they rescued three cats and returned them to their owners.
