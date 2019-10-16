2 firetrucks crash injuring 11 firefighters, 1 pedestrian in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two FDNY firetrucks crashed on their way to an emergency call in Brooklyn, injuring several firefighters and a pedestrian.

The trucks were on their way to a report of smoke in Crown Heights when they collided at the intersection of Rodgers Avenue and Crown Street around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

One of the trucks ended up wedged on the sidewalk.

Two utility poles also knocked down.

The 11 firefighters have minor injuries, but that pedestrian was seriously hurt and was taken to the hospital.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklyncrown heightsnew york cityfdnyfirefighterscrash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD: Police shoot man with gun on Bronx subway platform
Suspect killed in Brooklyn police-involved shooting
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain for Wednesday
1 shot, 1 beaten in apparent North Bellmore road rage incident
Loved ones say goodbye to teens killed in fiery NY crash
Manhole mystery: Body found in NYC could be homeless man who fell
Man stabbed, punched and robbed while walking home in NYC
Show More
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in LI Whole Foods parking lot
ALCS Game 3: Cole pitches Astros past Yankees for 2-1 series lead
Sketch released of possible witness in case of Dulce Maria Alavez
Mom gets 6 years in prison for faking son's illnesses
Democrats' 4th debate focuses on Trump impeachment, health care
More TOP STORIES News