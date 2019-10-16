2 firetrucks crash injuring 11 firefighters, 1 pedestrian in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two FDNY firetrucks crashed on their way to an emergency call in Brooklyn, injuring several firefighters and a pedestrian.The trucks were on their way to a report of smoke in Crown Heights when they collided at the intersection of Rodgers Avenue and Crown Street around 10 p.m. Tuesday.One of the trucks ended up wedged on the sidewalk.Two utility poles also knocked down.The 11 firefighters have minor injuries, but that pedestrian was seriously hurt and was taken to the hospital.----------