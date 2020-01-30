2 innocent bystanders shot in Brooklyn barbershop, NYPD says

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police now say it appears two people shot inside a Brooklyn barbershop Wednesday night were both innocent bystanders.

It began with a fight that broke out at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday in a delicatessen at Pitkin and Montauk avenues in East New York.

Police say the fight spilled out into the streets, and gunfire erupted.

Two people who were in the Trini International Barbershop a few doors down the block were struck.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the left arm. A bullet also hit a 25-year-old woman in the back.

Both victims were rushed to Brookdale Hospital. Both are expected to survive.

Investigators are now working to find the shooter or shooters.

Police say a suspect described as a light-skinned Hispanic male with short hair fled the scene on foot, running south on Montauk Avenue.

He was wearing a dark hoodie and Adidas track pants.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the case is asked to contact police.

