2 killed after out-of-control car crashes into Bronx elevated train overpass

By Eyewitness News
FOXHURST, Bronx (WABC) -- Two people were killed after an out-of-control car crashed into an elevated train overpass.

The car struck a concrete wall underneath the 6 Train on Whitlock Avenue in Foxhurst just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

There were three people in the car.

Police say the 23-year-old male driver and a 30-year-old female passenger were rushed to Lincoln Hospital where they both died.

A 20-year-old male passenger is being treated for minor injuries.

