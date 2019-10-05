2 killed after out-of-control car crashes into Bronx elevated train overpass

FOXHURST, Bronx (WABC) -- Two people were killed after an out-of-control car crashed into an elevated train overpass.The car struck a concrete wall underneath the 6 Train on Whitlock Avenue in Foxhurst just before 7 p.m. Saturday.There were three people in the car.Police say the 23-year-old male driver and a 30-year-old female passenger were rushed to Lincoln Hospital where they both died.A 20-year-old male passenger is being treated for minor injuries.----------