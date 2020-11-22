2 killed in Washington Heights apartment building fire that broke out on 32nd floor

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8153715" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A wildlife camera captured a man in Florida saving his small puppy from the mouth of an alligator.

The adult male Saw-whet owl was dubbed Rockefeller after it was discovered Monday by a worker setting up the towering holiday tree in Manhattan.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people were killed in an apartment building fire that broke out in Washington Heights overnight.The fire was reported just after midnight Sunday on the 32nd floor of a 33-story building on Audubon Avenue.Citizen App video showed the scene with emergency vehicles.Officials say the fire was brought under control about an hour later.They say there were two people killed as a result of the fire.It is believed that the two victims died from smoke inhalation.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------