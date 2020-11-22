2 killed in Washington Heights apartment building fire that broke out on 32nd floor

By Eyewitness News
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people were killed in an apartment building fire that broke out in Washington Heights overnight.

The fire was reported just after midnight Sunday on the 32nd floor of a 33-story building on Audubon Avenue.

Citizen App video showed the scene with emergency vehicles.

TRENDING | Florida man wrestles his puppy from jaws of alligator
EMBED More News Videos

A wildlife camera captured a man in Florida saving his small puppy from the mouth of an alligator.



Officials say the fire was brought under control about an hour later.

They say there were two people killed as a result of the fire.

It is believed that the two victims died from smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MORE NEWS: Owl found in Rockefeller Center Xmas tree could take flight soon
EMBED More News Videos

The adult male Saw-whet owl was dubbed Rockefeller after it was discovered Monday by a worker setting up the towering holiday tree in Manhattan.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington heightsnew york citymanhattanfatal firefireapartment fire
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 person killed in Midtown stabbing; attacker on the loose
85-year-old man robbed of $7 while walking down Bronx street
COVID-19 antibody cocktail used by Trump gets FDA authorization
New legal action aims to re-open NYC schools
70-year-old woman struck by stray bullet speaks out
US confirms 1 million more COVID cases in 6 days
Seven-day positivity rate rises in NYC as new COVID restrictions loom
Show More
Anyone could report illegal parking in NYC under new bill
Florida man wrestles puppy from jaws of alligator: VIDEO
MyPillow CEO helped pay for Kenosha suspect's bail, attorney says
Officer attacked by group of men while jogging during dinner break in NYC
1 dead in wrong-way crash on Long Island highway
More TOP STORIES News