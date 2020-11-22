2 killed in Washington Heights apartment building fire that broke out on 32nd floor

The fire was reported just after midnight Sunday on the 32nd floor of a 33-story building on Audubon Avenue.
Citizen App video showed the scene with emergency vehicles.
Officials say the fire was brought under control about an hour later.
They say there were two people killed as a result of the fire.
It is believed that the two victims died from smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
