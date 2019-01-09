DRUG ARREST

2 Nassau County men charged for involvement in fatal overdose of 38-year-old woman

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, Nassau County (WABC) --
Nassau County Police officials said 2 men were arrested Tuesday for their involvement in the fatal overdose of a 38-year-old woman.

The fatal overdose happened Monday in Rockville Centre.

Floral Park resident David Gugel, 36, was charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Police said 25-year-old Michael Thomas, of Elmont, was also charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and nine counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Both defendants were arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead.

