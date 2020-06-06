George Floyd

2 men from Ohio busted with cache of weapons during NYC protests

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Authorities are praising the protesters -- whose tip helped police catch two men from Ohio, who were looking to incite violence in New York City.

It was protesters marching in the streets who called police.

The driver of a car with Ohio license plates was spotted with a machete just blocks from a demonstration.

"They said, 'this is not right, something's wrong with this picture'," 84th Precinct Executive Officer Capt. Melody Robinson said.

Robinson says officers quickly tracked down the car and approached the driver and his passenger, who surrendered without incident.

But a search of the car left them stunned. A cache of weapons and tools to carry out an attack were found.

"Different types of knives and weapons," Robinson said. "Point-to-point radios, gas masks. All types of different things that you won't bring to a peaceful protest."

Investigators are trying to determine whether the two men took part in any of this week's demonstrations, or whether they played a role in orchestrating the violence that gripped this city for five straight nights.

Specifically, the attacks that have left dozens of New York City police officers injured.

Tonight, authorities are praising the demonstrators who came forward, in an act that is not unlike many we have seen in recent days. Protesters protecting lives, property and the cause, itself.

"I commend the peaceful protesters that actually saw something and they said something," Robinson said. "You know we need more of that in this city, so we can come together as one. They definitely saved lives."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york cityweaponsarrestprotestnypdmachetevandalismbrooklyn newsgeorge floydviolencepolicenyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
NYC protests continue Friday night past curfew
Queens neighborhood boards up in fear of possible looting
NFL: 'We were wrong' for not listening to players about racial injustice
Protesters march for George Floyd across Long Island
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC protests continue Friday night past curfew
Car nearly runs over young female protesters; man arrested
Joe Biden formally clinches Democratic presidential nomination
Queens neighborhood boards up in fear of possible looting
Man dies after shot in the head in Brooklyn deli
Driver who struck cop in Bronx hit and run arrested in SC: NYPD
NFL: 'We were wrong' for not listening to players about racial injustice
Show More
LI high school holds graduation ceremony despite pandemic
Protests, marches across New Jersey in memory of George Floyd
Murphy extends NJ health emergency for 30 days, MVC to reopen
Lowest hospitalizations, deaths in NY state since start of pandemic
Buffalo video: Officers suspended, Cuomo supports charges
More TOP STORIES News