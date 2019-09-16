2 men killed near Newark funeral home, woman struck by stray bullet

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two men and one woman were shot near a funeral home in Newark over the weekend.
It happened on Mercer Street around 2:30 Saturday afternoon. A man approached two men sitting outside and started firing.
The two men, 30-year-old Jasson Duffy and 30-year-old Hassan Ward, were killed in the gunfire.
A woman, believed to be struck by a stray bullet, suffered critical injuries.
She's listed in critical but stable condition at the hospital. Her name has not yet been released.
The investigation is ongoing. The cause of the shooting is not yet known and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC.
