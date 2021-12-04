2 men shot onboard subway train in East Harlem, police search for gunman

By Eyewitness News
EAST HARLEM (WABC) -- Police are searching for a gunman after two men were shot on board a subway train in Manhattan early Saturday.

Police said the two men were shot as they boarded a southbound 4 train inside the 125th Street subway station around 12:30 a.m.

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot in both arms and in one leg and a 22-year-old man was shot in his stomach.

Both were taken to Harlem Hospital where they were expected to survive their injuries.

Detectives say the two men had gotten into an argument with the suspect while riding a southbound 6 local train.

The three men got off of that train and continued to argue on the subway platform.

The gunman opened fire as the two victims entered the 4 express train.

Police are still searching for the suspect who ran off after the shooting.

