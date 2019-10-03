2 men wanted in Williamsburg home invasion stole man's PIN number

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for two men wanted in a home invasion in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.It happened on September 27th at 11:50 p.m. near Grand Street and Wythe Avenue.A 31-year-old man was robbed after he opened his door to two men who had knocked.One of the men held the victim hostage while the other demanded his ATM pin number and then went to several ATMs to withdraw cash.Police said they also stole $300 in cash, an iPad and two iPhones from the home.The first individual is described as a Hispanic man, 5'11, 250lbs, wearing a Nike jacket, white sneakers, and dark jeans.The second individual is described as a black man, wearing a red waist-length jacket, grey sweatpants, white and yellow sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------