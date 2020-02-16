2 men wanted for questioning in rape of 34-year-old woman in Brooklyn

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police want to question two men in connection to a rape and sexual assault in Brooklyn.

The attack happened around 10 p.m. on Feb. 1.

Officials say the two men sparked up a conversation with a 34-year-old woman near Williams and East New York avenues.

The two men then raped and sexually assaulted her on the street before ran away, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypress hillsbrooklynnew york cityrapesexual assaultsurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car t-bones livery cab, critically injuring passenger
Video of man wanted in new US citizen's murder in Bronx
Trading coronavirus quarantines, Americans land back in U.S.
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and mild
Condo must remove several floors on UWS, report says
School safety agent punched by man in Queens
Police arrest man after 11-year-old girl raped in Brooklyn home
Show More
NBA All-Star weekend, as expected, was about honoring Kobe Bryant
Officials: Officer charged with sex abuse, stalking, burglary while on duty
These are the must-read stories from the weekend
Fire tears through historic church in New Jersey overnight
Search on for gunman after innocent social worker killed in NYC
More TOP STORIES News