2 more local arrests connected to insurrection at U.S. Capitol

Authorities say 32-year-old Samuel Fisher was arrested on the street in the vicinity of East 90th Street between First and York avenues on the Upper East Side.
Citizen App video showed the suspect being put into a federal vehicle.
Separately, authorities say 59-year-old Patrick McCaughey was arrested around 7 p.m. Tuesday in South Salem.
Both will appear before judges virtually on Wednesday and will be prosecuted in federal court in the District of Columbia.
So far, further details have not been released about their alleged crimes.
Man pointed arrow at himself
Edward Jacob Lang, who the FBI says pointed an arrow at himself in a social media post that showed him rioting at the U.S. Capitol, was arrested Saturday in Newburgh and appeared before a judge Tuesday.
The 26-year-old posted the photo on Instagram, along with several other self-incriminating posts released by the FBI.
He also allegedly posted a photo of himself in front of the Capitol with the caption "1776 has commenced," as well as a video of himself amid the chaos with the caption, "I was the leader of Liberty today. Arrest me. You are on the wrong side of history."
Other purported posts show him wearing a gas mask with the caption, "Give me liberty or give me death," and another in which he writes, "I ain't done yet."
He also posted a photo of himself in the hospital, where he says he was being treated for a gunshot wound to the foot, lacerations to his skull and deep cuts to his body.
"For freedom and liberty and to defend the American Constitution," he wrote. "Thank you God for the opportunity to help save your children from tyranny. This is only the beginning."
Authorities say there were also several photos of him that were captured by Getty Images of the riots. He was ordered held without bail.
Retired New York City firefighter
A retired FDNY firefighter from Long Island is in custody for his alleged involvement in the January 6 siege in Washington, D.C.
Thomas Fee, 53, of Freeport, retired last October after 22 years with the FDNY. Charges against him include violent entry and disorderly conduct.
Fee allegedly texted a photo to his girlfriend's sibling who inquired if he was at the Capitol, saying he was at the "tip of the spear" inside the building.
Thomas Fee of Freeport, New York allegedly texted a witness saying he was at the "tip of the spear" inside the Capitol during the siege. He has been arrested and charged. pic.twitter.com/weM7lcHRGO— Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) January 18, 2021
That photo quickly made its way to the joint terrorism task force.
Prosecutors say Fee's white Chevy Tahoe was also detected traveling west on the Verrazzano Narrows Bridge the morning before the riot and then returning one day after the siege.
ADIC Sweeney's statement following Thomas Fee's arrest for his role in the riot and assault on the Capitol building:— FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) January 19, 2021
"Thomas Fee is alleged to have illegally made his way into our Nation's house. Today, we invited him into ours."
Full statement below pic.twitter.com/yEbLSNq4lz
Fee was honored after he rescued 13 people, including a pregnant woman and several children, from flooding during Superstorm Sandy on October 29, 2012. But he also, as a volunteer firefighter in Hempstead in 2004, was suspended for yelling racial slurs at a Black cardiologist who walked past the firehouse on three or four occasions.
He was also suspended from the Hempstead Fire Department in 2001 for speaking with the media after rescuing two men. He was awarded the Silver Medal for Valor for his efforts in that rescue a year later.
He is being released on $100,000 bond and was ordered to avoid all political gatherings, the U.S. Capitol, and all state capitals. He must also surrender his two guns, a pistol grip shotgun and an antique rifle.
Federal prosecutors also recommended evaluation and treatment for substance abuse and mental health treatment.
Former FIT student
Also Tuesday, a 20-year-old man from Staten Island who is facing charges for his alleged involvement in the siege appeared before a judge and will be released on $250,000 bond.
Nicolas Moncada was taken into custody Monday morning at his Taunton Street home in Bay Terrace two weeks after he live-streamed his activities at the Capitol.
The FBI released a statement following Moncada's arrest, saying in part, "For those still thinking of employing violence to interfere with our Nation's laws and institutions, our message is simple - don't do it."
ADIC Sweeney's statement following Nicolas Moncada's arrest for his role in the riot and assault on the Capitol building:— FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) January 18, 2021
"For those still thinking of employing violence to interfere with our Nation's laws and institutions, our message is simple - don't do it."
Full statement: pic.twitter.com/kH9G7EN5Mi
"There are obviously troubling conduct alleged here, entering the Capitol as part of a mob and then boasting about storming the Capitol," Assistant U.S. Attorney David Kessler said. "(Nevertheless), we believe the bail is sufficient under the circumstances."
As part of his bond agreement, Moncada must surrender his passport and is barred from participating in any political rallies or social media exchanges. He is also not allowed to enter the U.S. Capitol or any state capital.
Neighbors were shocked at the arrest. Vin Cigna said he's known Moncada since he was born.
"He's a wonderful kid, as a matter of fact, he's an art student," he said. "And the only reason why he's doing what he's doing is because of the pandemic. Never had a problem in his life. He's not a rabble rouser or terrorist, has no such intentions. He's an excellent kid with an excellent character who's right now in limbo like we all are with the pandemic. But he went there. He's pro-Trump. And went there to try to protest peacefully and got involved...Everybody has the right to protest no matter what side of the aisle you're on, as long as it's peaceful."
In fact, the FBI said they were tipped off about Moncada's involvement in the riots by the Office of Public Safety at the Fashion Institute of Technology, where several faculty members and students recognized him from social media posts -- including his own -- that showed first-person accounts of the riots.
"He shouldn't have been there, because you're really not supposed to be inside of a restricted place," Cigna said. "But if he went in there, he just went in there and did nothing, I don't see why this had to happen. You could come and investigate...and ask people before coming in like storm troopers in the middle of the night to arrest someone on a federal holiday. That's just not right."
FIT released a statement Monday saying Moncada is not currently a student and has not been enrolled since May 2020. He has not earned an FIT degree and was majoring in illustration.
Moncada also posted on his Instagram account a photograph of himself that authorities say was taken inside the Capitol and captioned, "Outside Pelosi's office."
He is also alleged to have interacted with commenters on his social media accounts in which he incriminated himself as being part of those who stormed the Capitol.
"We're talking about a 20-year-old kid who went there to voice his opinion like everyone of us has the free right to do, and you don't come with that kind of armament," Cigna said. "This was all overkill. This was a publicity overkill...The amount of force was excessive."
