2 more New Yorkers arrested in connection with Capitol riot

"For those still thinking of employing violence to interfere with our Nation's laws and institutions, our message is simple - don't do it."



STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- Two more New York men - one from Staten Island, the other from Long Island - have been arrested in connection for their alleged involvement in the January 6 Capitol seige in Washington.Nicolas Moncada of Taunton Street was taken into custody Monday morning.The FBI released a statement following Moncada's arrest, saying in part, "For those still thinking of employing violence to interfere with our Nation's laws and institutions, our message is simple - don't do it."Also arrested from our area is Thomas Fee of Freeport, Nassau County.Fee allegedly texted a witness saying he was at the "tip of the spear" inside the Capitol during the siege.He has been arrested and charged.----------