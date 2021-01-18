2 more New Yorkers arrested in connection with Capitol riot

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- Two more New York men - one from Staten Island, the other from Long Island - have been arrested in connection for their alleged involvement in the January 6 Capitol seige in Washington.

Nicolas Moncada of Taunton Street was taken into custody Monday morning.

The FBI released a statement following Moncada's arrest, saying in part, "For those still thinking of employing violence to interfere with our Nation's laws and institutions, our message is simple - don't do it."



Also arrested from our area is Thomas Fee of Freeport, Nassau County.

Fee allegedly texted a witness saying he was at the "tip of the spear" inside the Capitol during the siege.

He has been arrested and charged.



