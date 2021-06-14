2 Mount Vernon High School football players hurt in shooting

MOUNT VERNON, Westchester County (WABC) -- Two Mount Vernon High School players walking home from a party were injured in a shooting early Sunday.

The gunshots rang out around 1 a.m. on 14th and 1st, with one teen shot in the leg. The other was not hit by gunfire but broke his leg while running away.

The were identified as 18-year-old Tommy Guest, a senior with a full academic scholarship to Stony Brook University, and his cousin, 16-year-old Jarid Collins.

Mayor Shawyn Patterson Howard said Guest was a defensive starter on the team and an honor student who plays three instruments and draws.

Collins, who suffered the broken leg, is a rising junior who is also an honor student and a starter on the team.

"Far too often when we hear of young Black men who were involved and who were victims of violent crime in urban communities, we automatically make assumptions that they were involved in some type of negative activity, that they were standing on the corner, that they were doing negative things," Patterson Howard said. "This is not the case. So I wanted to make sure that I let people know who these young men are."

Both were taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx in stable condition.

Mount Vernon police said an occupied car was also struck several times, but no injuries were reported.

"These are young men who were doing everything that they were supposed to do," Patterson Howard said. "They were doing everything right, involved in football, honor roll students, full academic college scholarships, involved in music and arts, leaders, and here they are walking home, walking home from an event, minding their own busisness...and someone pulls up on them, asks questions, and starts shooting."

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Detective Division at 914-665-2510.

