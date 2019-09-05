2 New Jersey police officers charged in vandalism-as-retaliation case

(Photo/Shutterstock)

ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two New Jersey police officers are facing criminal charges after authorities say they retaliated against someone who had filed a complaint against them.

Asbury Park officers Stephen Martinsen, 29, and Thomas Dowling, 26, face conspiracy, weapons and criminal mischief charges.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office says the charges stem from two separate incidents of vandalism to two vehicles, one in Ocean Grove and the other in Asbury Park, between approximately 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on or about Tuesday, September 3.

It is alleged that Martinsen and Dowling purposely damaged both vehicles, both owned by the same person.

The vehicle owner had filed an administrative complaint against both officers several days before the vandalism incidents.

Prosecutors wouldn't reveal the nature of the complaint the alleged victim filed against the officers.

Martinsen, who has been part of the department since 2013, was suspended without pay. Dowling, an officer since May of 2015, was dismissed from the force.

"The vast majority of law enforcement officers perform their duties with integrity and honor," Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said. "However, when a police officer takes advantage of the very citizens they are sworn to protect, it erodes public confidence and violates the public's trust. Such behavior will never be acceptable or tolerated."

If convicted of the top charge, both officers face up to 20 years in New Jersey state prison.

