2 Connecticut officers found in hotel room during shift arrested

NORWALK, Connecticut (WABC) -- Two police officers in Connecticut were arrested after they were found in a hotel room together while one was on duty.

Officers Michael Dimeglio, 38, and Sara Laudano, 31, surrendered at Norwalk police headquarters Tuesday night in connection to the Oct. 10 incident.

Authorities say both officers were working in the patrol division when Norwalk Police Dispatch couldn't get a hold of Laudano on her radio or phone around 12:45 a.m.

An Automatic Vehicle Locating system determined her vehicle was near Main Avenue. When an officer was dispatched to check on the car, it was found in the parking lot of the Even Hotel.

Supervisors responded and found her marked vehicle parked with Dimeglio's parked vehicle.

ALSO READ | NYPD to join California search for woman who wrongly accused Black teen of taking phone at NYC hotel

When authorities found both officers in a hotel room, they were "not in a condition to respond to calls for service."

Both officers were placed on administrative leave, but after further review, a criminal investigation was launched, resulting in arrest warrants for both officers.

"While I am appalled at the behavior and conduct that was exhibited by these officers while in an on-duty capacity, I am proud of the professional manner in which the patrol supervisors of this department initiated this complaint and the subsequent criminal investigation conducted by the Detective Division supervisors," Chief Thomas Kulhawik said. "We have a high expectation of our officers. We demand this, as does our community who place a great deal of trust in them. Intentional conduct which violates that trust and goes against the mission and values of this department will not be tolerated."

Both officers face charges of larceny and reckless endangerment while Laudano faces an additional charge of risk of injury to a child.

TRENDING | Bright blue UFO seen crashing into ocean near Hawaii prompts calls to 911, FAA
EMBED More News Videos

An unidentified flying object spotted in Hawaii caught enough people's attention to get the Federal Aviation Administration involved.



----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
norwalkconnecticutofficer arrestedhotelofficer charged
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD joining California search for woman who accused teen of taking phone
Man suspected in string of attacks on women arrested
Dr. Dre recovering in hospital from brain aneurysm
Some COVID relief payments sent to wrong account
FDNY: Firefighters battle 4-alarm apartment fire in Manhattan
Teen who died of COVID-19 had no health issues, family says
Iconic NYC jazz club in danger of closing for good due to pandemic
Show More
Georgia tallies votes as US Senate control hangs in balance
Tanya Roberts dead after premature death announcement
Kenosha prosecutors: Officers won't be charged in Jacob Blake case
Grammy Awards postponed until March due to COVID-19
The Countdown: Senate control at stake as polls begin to close for Georgia runoff
More TOP STORIES News