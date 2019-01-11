2 people shot at Jersey City mall, police say

A mall in New Jersey has been evacuated after at least two people have been shot, police say.The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Friday inside the Newport Centre Mall in Jersey City. The victims are in critical, but stable condition at the hospital.At this point, it does not appear that there is a gunman on the loose in the mall.Many people reportedly ran into stores for cover.The mall was evacuated as a precaution. It is not clear when it will reopen.----------