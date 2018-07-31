2 people shot in East Harlem; No suspects in custody

EAST HAREM, Manhattan (WABC) --Authorities are investigating after two people were shot in Manhattan Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on 110th Street between Park and Madison avenues in East Harlem.
The circumstances of the shooting are not known, but authorities say the victims were taken to NYU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
There are no suspects in custody, and some streets were closed for the investigation.
