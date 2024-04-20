2 stabbed after dispute aboard boat in Brooklyn, police say

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Two men were stabbed and another man was hit in the head with a bottle after a stabbing aboard a boat in Brooklyn, police say.

It happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday at Pier 4 on 58th Street.

Police say a 32-year-old man was stabbed in the torso and a 42-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the chest and abdomen. A 28-year-old man was also hit in the head with a bottle.

All victims were conscious and alert and were taken to NYU Langone Brooklyn in stable condition.

No arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing.

