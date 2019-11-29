2 sought in gunpoint robbery at Walgreens in Long Island City

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for two men who robbed a Walgreens store at gunpoint in Long Island City.

Investigators say it happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say one man tried to walk out without paying for two containers of laundry detergent.

An employee tried to stop him, and that's when a second suspect walked into the store with a gun.

Police say that second man threatened the employee, then the two suspects fled.

No one was hurt.

Investigators are asking for the public's help tracking down either suspect.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

