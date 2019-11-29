2 sought in gunpoint robbery at Walgreens in Long Island City

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for two men who robbed a Walgreens store at gunpoint in Long Island City.
Investigators say it happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say one man tried to walk out without paying for two containers of laundry detergent.
An employee tried to stop him, and that's when a second suspect walked into the store with a gun.
Police say that second man threatened the employee, then the two suspects fled.
No one was hurt.
Investigators are asking for the public's help tracking down either suspect.
