2 suspects wanted after swastika, other graffiti found spray-painted on side of NYC yeshiva

By Eyewitness News
SOUTH SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for two men who scrawled a swastika and other graffiti on the side of a Brooklyn yeshiva.



A camera captured the suspects in the act last Sunday afternoon at the Mesilas Bais Yaakov High School in South Slope.

Police say in addition to the swastika, they spray-painted the words 'Ace and Rico.'

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

One of the suspects is described as a 5'10" man with a medium complexion, weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a jacket, blue jeans, black sneakers and a backpack.

The second suspect is described as a 5'10" man with a dark complexion weighing 250 pounds with a large build and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a black balaclava face mask, a black shirt, a button-down jacket, blue jeans, brown sneakers, and a satchel bag.

