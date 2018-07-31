2 teens arrested in New Jersey pizza delivery man's murder

PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities have two suspects in custody in the murder of a New Jersey pizza deliveryman.

Passaic County police arrested 18-year-old Andy DeJesus and 18-year-old Joel Nunez, both from Garfield, on Tuesday in connection with the murder of 27-year-old Dervy Almonte-Moore.

Officers responded to a call in Clifton that reported of a motor vehicle accident just after 2 a.m. on July 15.

They found the Elmwood Park man unresponsive inside his 1998 black Toyota Camry, which had struck a tree.

Authorities say Almonte-Moore was making a pizza delivery for Jumbo's Pizza in Wallington when he was approached by a group that was armed with a handgun.

Investigators said he was shot while attempting to drive away from the group.

Almonte-Moore was pronounced dead at St. Joseph's University Medical Center.

DeJesus and Nunez are charged with first-degree murder, robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Clifton Police Detective Bureau at 973-470-5908.

