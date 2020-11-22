2 teens charged with arson in Brooklyn school bus fires

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8153715" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A wildlife camera captured a man in Florida saving his small puppy from the mouth of an alligator.

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with five school buses set on fire in Brooklyn.Police charged 18-year-olds Amuel Zhine and Jervey Shamell with arson.They were recently seen on video buying lighters at a grocery store.The first fire broke out November 1 when a bus was torched on Albany Avenue in East Flatbush.Since then, four more parked buses were set on fire.The latest happened Thursday when the suspects set fire to a bus in front of Saint Catherine of Genoa Catholic Academy on Avenue D.No one was hurt in any of the fires.----------