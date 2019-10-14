2 teens killed after car crashes onto train tracks, bursts into flames in Pearl River

PEARL RIVER, New York -- Two teenagers were killed and a third was injured after a car crashed off of an overpass onto train tracks and burst into flames in Rockland County.
The 2017 Porsche Macan went on the train tracks at West Crooked Hill Road and Railroad Avenue in Pearl River on Sunday and then burst into flames.
The driver, 17-year-old Aisha Radoncic, first hit a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta, police say, before careening off the overpass.
Her two teenage passengers inside the Porsche, Saniha Cekic, 15, and Altin Nezaj, 17, were pronounced dead at the hospital.
The driver of the Porsche was transported to Westchester Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of the Jetta was not injured.
Eyewitnesses heard a boom, saw the car on fire, and then heard a sound they'll never forget.
"I screamed, 'Is there people in it?' And I heard this woman screaming 'Help me, help me,' and just screaming, a witness said. "It's terrifying where you can't actually pull them out of the car, I thought I was going to be able to pull them out of the car."
Two of the occupants were Pearl River High School students, including one who died.
There are grief counselors at the school on Columbus Day.
The Pascack Valley Line of the New Jersey Transit system is back in service Monday.
