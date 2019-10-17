2 young women arrested in attack, robbery of 85-year-old woman in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police in Manhattan have arrested two young women in the attack and robbery of an 85-year-old woman over the weekend.

The identities of the suspects have not yet been released.

It happened near West 74th Street and Broadway on the Upper West Side on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the two women pushed the elderly woman to the ground as she entered her apartment building.

The suspects then allegedly grabbed the victim's purse and took off.

Police say the purse contained cash and a cellphone with a total value of about $3,200.


