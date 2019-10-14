Police: 85-year-old woman attacked, robbed while entering Upper West Side apartment

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police in Manhattan want to find two women who attacked and robbed an 85-year-old woman.

It happened near West 74th Street and Broadway on the Upper West Side on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the two women pushed the woman to the ground as she entered her apartment building.

The suspect then allegedly grabbed the victim's purse and took off.

Police say the purse contained cash and a cellphone with a total value of about $3,200.

