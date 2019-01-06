Two women are hospitalized in critical condition following a hit-and-run in New Jersey early Sunday.Police say a driver slammed into the pedestrians around 2 a.m. as they walked near Verona Avenue and Broadway in Newark.Investigators believe the driver was in a white Toyota Rav4 or Honda CRV.The car was last seen heading east on Verona Avenue towards Route 21.The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the crash.Authorities haven't released the names of the women or provided details about their injuries.----------