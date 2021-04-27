2 women fatally stabbed inside Upper Manhattan apartment

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10552829" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lucy Yang talks to the grandma who fell victim to some heartless criminals

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two women were fatally stabbed inside an Upper Manhattan apartment.The victims were discovered inside the apartment on Sherman Avenue in Inwood just after 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.Police responding to a 911 call found blood seeping out from under the apartment door.A 51-year-old woman and a woman in her 20s were found unconscious and unresponsive.They both had multiple stab wounds on their necks and chests and were pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.A 27-year-old man was taken into custody about a block away. He is being questioned by police.A knife was recovered at the scene.----------