2 women fatally stabbed inside Upper Manhattan apartment

By Eyewitness News
INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two women were fatally stabbed inside an Upper Manhattan apartment.

The victims were discovered inside the apartment on Sherman Avenue in Inwood just after 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Police responding to a 911 call found blood seeping out from under the apartment door.

A 51-year-old woman and a woman in her 20s were found unconscious and unresponsive.

They both had multiple stab wounds on their necks and chests and were pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.

A 27-year-old man was taken into custody about a block away. He is being questioned by police.

A knife was recovered at the scene.

