2 women fatally stabbed inside Upper Manhattan apartment

The victims were discovered inside the apartment on Sherman Avenue in Inwood just after 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Police responding to a 911 call found blood seeping out from under the apartment door.
A 51-year-old woman and a woman in her 20s were found unconscious and unresponsive.
They both had multiple stab wounds on their necks and chests and were pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.
A 27-year-old man was taken into custody about a block away. He is being questioned by police.
A knife was recovered at the scene.
ALSO READ | 91-year-old grandmother in hospice scammed out of $9K
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube