2 women punched in more random unprovoked NYC subway attacks

In the first incident, a 68-year-old woman was punched on the back of the head around 6:50 a.m. on the northbound A train platform at 125th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue/
The perpetrator, described as a man in his 20s, fled the scene on foot.
Then, just before noon, a 71-year-old woman was punched in the face on the platform of the A/C/E line at the Times Square station.
The suspect punched the woman in the side of the face, jumped onto a train, and fled the scene.
He is said to be in his 40s wearing a blue jacket, black pants, and a black mask.
They are just the latest in a string of subway crimes that has prompted the NYPD to add more than 600 officers to the transit system.
This is unacceptable. We will NOT tolerate violence on our subways.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 16, 2021
I rode the subway yesterday and added over 500 officers to the beat. We will make sure public transportation is safe for all New Yorkers. https://t.co/N1KT230FBd
Last weekend, a homeless man allegedly stabbed and killed two people on the A train.
Police say they used surveillance video and a victim's statement to track down 21-year-old Rigoberto Lopez, who has a history of mental illness.
RELATED: Subway stabbing suspect had knife on him when he was arrested
Another man was stabbed on the 1 train platform at Christopher Street last week, and in January, police body camera footage showed the moment someone tried to shove a woman in front of a moving train.
Other recent incidents also include a February 3 slashing in the East Village, where Noel Quintana received a face laceration on the L train.
"I was scared because I thought I was going to die," he said. "And nobody helped me."
RELATED | Man slashed across face in subway dispute speaks out, mayor denies crime problem
Police say they will be riding trains more frequently, and the MTA is calling for even more officers in the subway system.
They say the real crisis has to do with the number of mentally ill people roaming free underground.
