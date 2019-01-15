2 women stabbed in Queens, 1 man in custody

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (WABC) --
Two women were stabbed in Queens Tuesday afternoon in what appears to be a domestic dispute.

It happened just after 1:30 p.m. on 69th Avenue in Fresh Meadows.

Arriving officers found two adult females with stab wounds.

They were rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital Queens.

One of the women is said to be in critical condition, while the other is stable and expected to survive.

Authorities say an adult male is in custody.

